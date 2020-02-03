Damian Lillard Is Averaging 48.8 Points Per Game Over The Last 6 Games

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is putting up some unreal stats over his past few games.
Over the course of his past six games, Lillard is averaging a shocking 48.8 points per game. During the same span of time, he’s hit 50 or more three times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Damian Lillard has been absurd his last 6 games:
♦️61 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast
♦️47 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast
♦️50 Pts, 6 Reb, 13 Ast
♦️36 Pts 10 Reb, 11 Ast
♦️48 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast
♦️51 Pts, 2 Reb, 12 Ast pic.twitter.com/qMlZJVqKey
— ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2020
The stats are simply mind-boggling. Scoring 50 once is a big deal. Doing it three times, including going off for 61 in a game, is incredible.
This is the type of stuff that gets talked about for years and years.
It’s still unreal to me that Damian Lillard came out of Weber State. I tried to tell everybody who would listen that he was going to tear up the NBA.
Due to the fact Weber State is a small school, nobody really wanted to listen. Since entering the league, all he’s really done is dominate on all levels.
If you’re not already a fan of Damian Lillard, I suggest you get on the hype train right now because he’s just torching the NBA.
Well done, Dame! Well done.