Damian Lillard Is Averaging 48.8 Points Per Game Over The Last 6 Games

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is putting up some unreal stats over his past few games.

Over the course of his past six games, Lillard is averaging a shocking 48.8 points per game. During the same span of time, he's hit 50 or more three times.

Damian Lillard has been absurd his last 6 games: ♦️61 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast

♦️47 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast

♦️50 Pts, 6 Reb, 13 Ast

♦️36 Pts 10 Reb, 11 Ast

♦️48 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast

♦️51 Pts, 2 Reb, 12 Ast pic.twitter.com/qMlZJVqKey — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2020

The stats are simply mind-boggling. Scoring 50 once is a big deal. Doing it three times, including going off for 61 in a game, is incredible.

This is the type of stuff that gets talked about for years and years.

It’s still unreal to me that Damian Lillard came out of Weber State. I tried to tell everybody who would listen that he was going to tear up the NBA.

Due to the fact Weber State is a small school, nobody really wanted to listen. Since entering the league, all he’s really done is dominate on all levels.

If you’re not already a fan of Damian Lillard, I suggest you get on the hype train right now because he’s just torching the NBA.

Well done, Dame! Well done.