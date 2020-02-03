Editorial

Damian Lillard Is Averaging 48.8 Points Per Game Over The Last 6 Games

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 16: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is putting up some unreal stats over his past few games.

Over the course of his past six games, Lillard is averaging a shocking 48.8 points per game. During the same span of time, he’s hit 50 or more three times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The stats are simply mind-boggling. Scoring 50 once is a big deal. Doing it three times, including going off for 61 in a game, is incredible.

This is the type of stuff that gets talked about for years and years.

 

It’s still unreal to me that Damian Lillard came out of Weber State. I tried to tell everybody who would listen that he was going to tear up the NBA.

Due to the fact Weber State is a small school, nobody really wanted to listen. Since entering the league, all he’s really done is dominate on all levels.

If you’re not already a fan of Damian Lillard, I suggest you get on the hype train right now because he’s just torching the NBA.

Well done, Dame! Well done.