Disney+ Releases Previews For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘Loki’

Disney+ released an inside look at three upcoming Marvel shows during the Super Bowl.

The streaming giant released a 30 second promo for "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," "WandaVision," and "Loki."

You can check out the short promo below.

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kmk6p8S4hV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

This kind of caught me off guard. I’m not surprised Disney is making so much Marvel content. That’s not really surprising at all.

I just didn’t realize all of it was being made so soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falcon & Winter Soldier (@thefalconandthewintersoldiertv) on Feb 2, 2020 at 6:44pm PST

Marvel prints money. Anything tied to the iconic comics generates money like it was an ATM. The movies just print cash.

Now, Disney is giving us several new television shows. Given the Marvel shows we’ve had in the past like “The Punisher” and “Daredevil,” I think we’re going to be in for a fun time.

Of course, those aired on Netflix, but the source of content remains the same.

While I don’t know anything about “WandaVision,” I do know that I’m a huge fan of Elizabeth Olsen. I have been ever since she killed it in “Wind River.”

There’s a very high chance I get it a shot just because of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Sound off in the comments with what you think about the preview. It seems like Disney+ is going to continue to crush it!