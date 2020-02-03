Editorial

Disney+ Releases Previews For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘Loki’

Disney Marvel Promo(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1224154488610549760)

Disney Marvel Promo(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1224154488610549760)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Disney+ released an inside look at three upcoming Marvel shows during the Super Bowl.

The streaming giant released a 30 second promo for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Loki.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

You can check out the short promo below.

This kind of caught me off guard. I’m not surprised Disney is making so much Marvel content. That’s not really surprising at all.

I just didn’t realize all of it was being made so soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falcon & Winter Soldier (@thefalconandthewintersoldiertv) on

Marvel prints money. Anything tied to the iconic comics generates money like it was an ATM. The movies just print cash.

Now, Disney is giving us several new television shows. Given the Marvel shows we’ve had in the past like “The Punisher” and “Daredevil,” I think we’re going to be in for a fun time.

Of course, those aired on Netflix, but the source of content remains the same.

While I don’t know anything about “WandaVision,” I do know that I’m a huge fan of Elizabeth Olsen. I have been ever since she killed it in “Wind River.”

There’s a very high chance I get it a shot just because of her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on

Sound off in the comments with what you think about the preview. It seems like Disney+ is going to continue to crush it!