Donald Trump Jr: ‘Here We Go Again With Instagram Censorship’

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram stating Monday that he was censored and shadow banned by the social media platform.

The President’s son posted a screenshot Monday morning of his father’s campaign video that aired during the Super Bowl. It reads, “Give me a break. Here we go again with the @Instagram censorship.”

“As we’ve gotten closer to the caucuses/primaries I’ve seen my numbers drop but this ad, which was one of the most talked about from the #SuperBowl put out by the President, to only have 57,000 views and 265 comments on my account after being up for four hours is literally unprecedented,” Trump Jr. wrote.

This is not the first time that Trump Jr. said he was censored on social media. In February of 2019, he posted a photo on Instagram calling out the platform after a post about actor Jussie Smollett was taken down. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Insists He Hasn’t ‘Lied About A Thing’ Following Alleged Hate Crime Hoax)

“I get you want to censor any conservative voices but there is literally nothing in here that wasn’t covered in every news source in the country,” Trump Jr. wrote in his caption.

Trump Jr. openly discusses his views on censorship and shadow banning in his 2019 book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

“I am now aware that with every day that goes by, Twitter and Instagram are removing more and more of my posts from people’s timeline,” Trump Jr. wrote in this book. “They’re doing the same thing to other people who speak out in support of conservative values.”

Representatives for Facebook and Instagram did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.