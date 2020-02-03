Donald Trump Jr: ‘Here We Go Again With Instagram Censorship’

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram stating Monday that he was censored and shadow banned by the social media platform.
The President’s son posted a screenshot Monday morning of his father’s campaign video that aired during the Super Bowl. It reads, “Give me a break. Here we go again with the @Instagram censorship.”
“As we’ve gotten closer to the caucuses/primaries I’ve seen my numbers drop but this ad, which was one of the most talked about from the #SuperBowl put out by the President, to only have 57,000 views and 265 comments on my account after being up for four hours is literally unprecedented,” Trump Jr. wrote.
Give me a break. Here we go again with the @Instagram censorship. As we’ve gotten closer to the caucuses/primaries I’ve seen my numbers drop but this ad, which was one of the most talked about from the #SuperBowl put out by the President, to only have 57,000 views and 265 comments on my account after being up for four hours is literally unprecedented. Even if people have seen the ad they would like or comment or watch it again because it was that heartwarming and emotional. This is the flagrant censorship and shadow banning so many of you see for yourselves every day whether you’re religious, a 2A supporter or just generally conservative… this is what we are up against. There is no when they want to try to silence and no one who’s first in Edmond right they won’t trample if you get in the way of their narrative. For example, these numbers are probably less than 20% of what it would normally get for an early morning post on a Monday. The social media masters are at it again apparently trying to influence election and preventing people from seeing and following the messages of those they want to hear from. The censorship must stop. This is what we were up against folks if this was someone other than Donald Trump or if this was a Liberal candidate you would never even imagine that this kind of BS could be happening. #superbowl2020 #iowa #iowacaucus
This is not the first time that Trump Jr. said he was censored on social media. In February of 2019, he posted a photo on Instagram calling out the platform after a post about actor Jussie Smollett was taken down. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Insists He Hasn’t ‘Lied About A Thing’ Following Alleged Hate Crime Hoax)
“I get you want to censor any conservative voices but there is literally nothing in here that wasn’t covered in every news source in the country,” Trump Jr. wrote in his caption.
Are you kidding me @Instagram? You took down this post??? I mean I got a message you took one down but you wouldn’t even let me see it or give me a real reason so I assume it’s this one or one like it. I get you want to censor any conservative voices but there is literally nothing in here that wasn’t covered in every news source in the country. It was fine to discuss at length when it seemed to work against MAGA folks but now that it’s apparently a hate crime fraud it’s too sensitive. Why is that? Why don’t you want the truth out there? What if some innocent folks were apprehended because they fit the bill of the BS story? Their lives would have been ruined and you think Jussie would have come out and saved them??? Nah. He was fine creating a hate incident of national prominence and go on TV to back it up, but when called out for obvious flaws it’s too much for you because you like the rest of hollywood and the MSM wanted it so badly to be true, just like Covington, Russia and so many more. You’re part of the problem. Maybe allow for discourse rather than force feed everyone your leftist bullshit. When you continually trample one side do you expect them to just succumb to it???
Trump Jr. openly discusses his views on censorship and shadow banning in his 2019 book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
“I am now aware that with every day that goes by, Twitter and Instagram are removing more and more of my posts from people’s timeline,” Trump Jr. wrote in this book. “They’re doing the same thing to other people who speak out in support of conservative values.”
Representatives for Facebook and Instagram did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.