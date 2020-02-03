Florida Named The Best State In America For Singles, West Virginia Named The Worst

Florida is apparently the best state for singles looking to mingle.

According to a study from WalletHub based on dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun, Florida was found to be the best state for singles. California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania rounded out the top five. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The bottom five in order were West Virginia, Arkansas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Wyoming. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

These findings seem to make a lot of sense. It’s warm year-round in Florida, people are motivated to stay in shape, there are a lot of young people, there’s plenty of fun stuff to do and the state has a lot of other stuff going for it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I can’t say I’m surprised to see them come out on top. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As for West Virginia, not a great look for the Mountaineers at all on this one. The worst in America? The absolute worst? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

That’s some big ‘yikes’ energy.

What is so wrong with West Virginia? I thought those people down there just loved to party. That seems like a fun time for singles.

Apparently, I’m very wrong with my assessment of the situation.

Best of luck to all the struggling potential lovers in West Virginia. Sounds like you guys are facing an uphill battle to find love!

But, then again, aren’t we all?