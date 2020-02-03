Fox News’ Chris Wallace: It ‘Hurts’ My ‘Feelings’ When Trump Attacks Me

Fox News host Chris Wallace said in an interview published Monday that he sometimes feels “hurt” after President Donald Trump attacks him.

“I would say that, on the one hand I understand it,” Wallace told Deadline, referring to Trump’s criticisms.

“If I thought I’d done something wrong, it would bother me I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong. So in a professional sense it didn’t. But on some basic level I suppose it hurts your feelings a little bit to have the president of the United States, whoever he or she is, attacking you,” he said.

Wallace also said that Trump doesn’t “understand” the purpose of Fox News.

“I think that the president fails to understand what Fox News is all about, which is that we are covering the election, and there are two other two parties in the election, the Republicans and the Democrats, and we’re going to give equal coverage and equal exposure to both sides, and ask equally tough questions of both sides,” the anchor said.

“But you know to suggest that there’s something wrong with putting a Democrat on the show or covering a Democratic political event, just shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what Fox News is all about.”

Chris Wallace, a Fox News Channel veteran, has indeed been the target of the president’s ire a number of times, most recently last week, when Trump lashed out again, saying, “So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews” (RELATED: Trump: Fox News Trying To Be ‘Politically Correct’ By Interviewing Comey)

“Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!”

The Fox anchor has also criticized the president, saying during a speech in December that the president “is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”