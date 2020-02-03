Gardner Minshew Dresses As Don Johnson From ‘Miami Vice’ For The Super Bowl

Gardner Minshew’s legendary antics were at 100% for the Super Bowl.

Minshew posted two photos of himself rocking a Snickers chain dressed as Don Johnson’s character on “Miami Vice.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Feb 1, 2020 at 9:49am PST

Nobody, and I mean nobody, has dominated the news cycle who isn’t even playing like Minshew has. He’s out road tripping across America, he made the rounds during the Super Bowl media events and now he’s dressed like an iconic TV character.

If you’re not enjoying this show, then you’re simply not a fun person. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jan 14, 2020 at 4:20pm PST

Minshew’s existence is proof that we’re supposed to enjoy sports and not take anything too seriously. He’s the face of an NFL franchise, and he’s also out here giving us his best Don Johnson impersonation.

Again, it’s hard to believe this dude is a real person at times, but he clearly is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jan 6, 2020 at 3:12pm PST

I can’t wait to see what the rise of Minshew on social media and in the world of football continues to entail. So far, I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it.