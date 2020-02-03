‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Hints At Possibility Of Second Revival

“Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has hinted at a second rival of the hit show.

The reboot idea was tossed around during the 2020 Writers Guild Awards, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies,” Amy said. “… Never say never.”

“It would just have to be the right time for everybody. ‘Cause it was [in 2016],” she added. “It was, like, the moment where Lauren’s like, ‘Hmmm,’ and Alexis’ like, ‘Hmmm,’ and Kelly’s like, ‘Hmmm.’ So we all just did it.” (RELATED: Alexis Bledel Deemed The Most Dangerous Celebrity On The Internet By Cybersecurity Company)

The show, which Amy and her husband Dan created, originally aired in 2000 before sharing its last season with the world in 2007. The show remained a fan favorite and has been re-watched on streaming services since. In 2016, Amy and Dan brought back the show in a four-part revival series with the original stars including Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Kelly Bishop.

Amazon Studios has also claimed a second revival isn’t completely out of the question.

I want nothing more than to have another “Gilmore Girls” revival. I’d even be satisfied if it happened in a couple years, maybe five years after the last revival. It could be like a five year check-in and we can see what everyone is up to.

We’ll have to wait and see though.