Harvard Cancels Event On Journalists’ Safety After Journalists’ Safety Is Potentially Compromised By Featured Speaker

Harvard cancelled an event about journalist safety after a number of people pointed out that its featured speaker works for an Israeli surveillance group linked to spying on reporters.

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, a Harvard University research center, originally planned to host a webinar Thursday titled, “Lessons For Female Reporters: Online Harassment and Physical Security.” The event was set to feature security expert Juliette Kayyem.

Numerous “prominent voices on human rights & tech” pointed out that Kayyem works for NSO Group, according to Committee to Protect Journalist’s Avi Asher-Schapiro. He added that the Shorenstein Center cancelled the event after these concerns were raised.

NSO Group has been accused of spying on multiple journalists.

The Shorenstein Center did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller. Facebook sued the firm in October of 2019, accusing the group of creating software that aided in spying on journalists and human rights workers. Facebook owns the texting application WhatsApp, which NSO is accused of helping hack.

NSO Group denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed. (RELATED: CNN’s April Ryan Got Security To Supposedly Protect Her From Trump Supporters. Here’s Her Guard Beating Up A Journalist)

Unfortunately this event has been canceled. For information about other upcoming events at the Shorenstein Center please visit https://t.co/Y4JdSG6Dtq — Shorenstein Center (@ShorensteinCtr) February 2, 2020

Journalist and press freedom advocate Dr. Courtney Radsch, technical advisor for the Freedom of the Press Foundation Eva Galperin, and former member of the European Parliament Marietje Schaake are among those who raised concerns about Kayyem, according to Asher-Schapiro.