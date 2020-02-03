There Was No ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ad During Super Bowl LIV

The Super Bowl came and went Sunday night, and there was no advertisement for season three of “Westworld.”

Despite the fact the hit HBO show had aired a promo in the past during the big game, there was no new look at season three when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I had speculated prior to the game that fans could be in for another preview. Unfortunately, as the minutes ticked by, we got nothing.

I don’t fault HBO for not airing an ad during the Super Bowl. Spots were going for more than $5 million for 30 seconds.

At the same time, “Westworld” is one of the most successful shows on TV, and it feels like it’s been a lifetime since we last got new episodes.

Dropping a new promo for season three during the Super Bowl would have amped people up in a major way.

Instead, we’ll have to wait a little longer before we see another preview for the third season of the HBO hit with Ed Harris.

Life doesn’t always give you what you want! Hopefully, we get a new trailer sooner or later for season three, which returns at some point in 2020.

Until then, we’ll just have to keep guessing.