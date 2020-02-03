Which Brand Of Crazy Will Prevail In Iowa?

On today’s podcast we discuss the “deal” in the Senate to postpone the impeachment verdict till Wednesday, why they did it, and what to expect before then. Plus, we preview the Iowa Caucuses tonight, and Rashida Tlaib apologizes for “booing” Hillary Clinton but for all her anti-Semitism.

Listen to the show:

Rather than vote on the verdict for impeachment on Friday, the Senate decided to wait until Wednesday because Senators wanted to be able to speak about the case on the Senate floor to either condemn the President or the process. Expect more anonymously sourced stories making all sorts of claims in a Democratic replay of the Kavanaugh hearings between now and then. We explain it all.

The Iowa Caucuses are tonight and in a last scramble to whip up support, Pete Buttigieg is accusing all 63 million Trump voters of either being racists or abetting racism. That might play in a Democratic primary, but telling half the country they’re horrible people isn’t a great general election strategy. We get into it.

Anti-Semitic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib booed Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa. Of all the horrible things she’s said since assuming office, this is the one thing she’s apologized for. It was a weak apology, and we explain just how insincere it really is.

