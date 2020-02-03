Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey Gets Into Heated Confrontation With The Illinois Staff

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey got into it with the Illinois coaches after the Hawkeyes got the win Sunday.

It’s not crystal clear what kicked off the situation, but it’s likely over what happened in the final moments of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When it became clear Illinois wasn’t going to win, they pulled back and didn’t foul. Iowa decided to dunk the ball as the clock was running out.

That was intense. No. 18 @IowaHoops takes down B1G leader and No. 19 Illinois. pic.twitter.com/foQdboQeI3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 2, 2020

Moments later, McCaffrey found himself in an intense verbal exchange with members of the Illinois coaching staff.

You can watch the tense moment below.

Little verbal confrontation between Fran McCaffery and Illinois assistant Ron “Chin” Coleman after the Iowa win. pic.twitter.com/YguUYJJeGO — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 2, 2020

I’ve got to side with the Illinois coaches on this one. You just can’t do what Iowa did at the end of that game. You just can’t.

Once the other team pulls off of the gas and decides not to foul, then you run out the clock. You don’t run down the floor for an uncontested dunk.

I’d be pissed if I was a coach at Illinois as well. For McCaffrey to even think he’s in the right is beyond me, and then he pretends like he’s some big tough guy.

Give me a break. You have to love the one coach who is pretty much just laughing in his face. What an absolute clown show.

Be better, Iowa. Be much better.