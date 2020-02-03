Jana Kramer Opens Up About Husband’s Ongoing Recovery From His Sex Addiction

Country star Jana Kramer got candid about Mike Caussin’s ongoing recovery from his sex addiction.

Kramer claimed the former Jacksonville Jaguars’ football player “broke boundaries” after she found a photo of a topless woman on his phone in Oct. of 2019, according to a report published by Page Six. Kramer and Caussin discussed the moment on Monday’s episode of the “I Got The Boy” singer’s podcast “Whine Down.”

“Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being completely honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?” Caussin said. “How is that living with integrity? It’s not.”

Kramer opened up about how the moment was “harmful” for her, but wasn’t a full relapse of his sex addiction. (RELATED: Jana Kramer Reveals She Refuses To Hire A Hot Nanny After Following Her Husband’s Sex Addiction)

“There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery,” Kramer explained. “But again, it wasn’t a physical acting out, so that’s why I’m careful cause I do want to protect you as well, because I don’t want people to think it was a physical relapse, but it was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship.”

The couple first married in 2015, but split a year later. They share two children together, Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1. Kramer and Caussin first shared the news about the football player’s sex addiction in 2018.