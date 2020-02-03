Jana Kramer Opens Up About Husband’s Ongoing Recovery From His Sex Addiction

Country star Jana Kramer got candid about Mike Caussin’s ongoing recovery from his sex addiction.
Kramer claimed the former Jacksonville Jaguars’ football player “broke boundaries” after she found a photo of a topless woman on his phone in Oct. of 2019, according to a report published by Page Six. Kramer and Caussin discussed the moment on Monday’s episode of the “I Got The Boy” singer’s podcast “Whine Down.”
View this post on Instagram
Very honest whine down today. Our HOPE and why we do this is we pray it’s helping those that also need it. Some may never understand our relationship and that’s okay because it’s not their relationship. It’s ours. And we are doing the best we can to learn, grow, and be better than yesterday for ourselves, each other, and our beautiful babies who deserve a happy house. Sharing is a way for us to continue to grow and learn but it’s not easy and please know our intentions are to help. And I appreciate Mike for speaking his truth on the road of recovery. Takes a strong man to step into the vulnerable place he did on today’s podcast…it was helpful to re-hear some of the things we talked about because the pain can go deep but to understand where it may come from is very helpful and we pray it helps y’all too for those that may find the same struggle. “Staying vulnerable is a risk we have to take if we want to experience connection” @brenebrown
“Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being completely honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?” Caussin said. “How is that living with integrity? It’s not.”
Kramer opened up about how the moment was “harmful” for her, but wasn’t a full relapse of his sex addiction. (RELATED: Jana Kramer Reveals She Refuses To Hire A Hot Nanny After Following Her Husband’s Sex Addiction)
“There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery,” Kramer explained. “But again, it wasn’t a physical acting out, so that’s why I’m careful cause I do want to protect you as well, because I don’t want people to think it was a physical relapse, but it was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship.”
The couple first married in 2015, but split a year later. They share two children together, Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1. Kramer and Caussin first shared the news about the football player’s sex addiction in 2018.