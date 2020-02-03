‘Today’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Presses Joe Biden On Hunter And Burisma

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie pressed former Vice President Joe Biden during an interview that aired Monday morning on the subject of his son Hunter’s work in Ukraine for Burisma Holdings.

When first asked about Hunter’s work in Ukraine, Biden responded that “no one found anything wrong with his dealings with Ukraine, except they say it sets a bad image.”

He additionally agreed that it “sets a bad image” when asked about it by Guthrie a second time, noting that even Hunter himself “said that.” (RELATED: NBC News Report: John Kerry Losing Faith In Joe Biden, Discussed Jumping Into 2020 Race Himself To Oppose Bernie Sanders)

However, the former vice president bristled when Guthrie suggested that Hunter was given the position in exchange for “access” to Biden and the Obama White House.

“That’s not true. You’re saying things that you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Biden snapped. “No one said that. Who said that?”

“He’s a very bright guy,” he continued, talking over Guthrie’s questions about how it could appear “sleazy.” “He said he regretted having done it. Speaks for himself. He’s a grown man.”

The segment concluded with Guthrie asking Biden if he was predicting a “win” in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, to which he responded “I predict we will do very well.”

Heading into Monday, Biden trailed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Real Clear Politics’ Iowa polling average, though he still holds a three-point lead nationally.