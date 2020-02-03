Kim Kardashian Gives Sneak Peek At Her Very Minimalist Mansion And All We Can Say Is Wow

Kim Kardashian got everyone’s attention Monday after she shared the exciting news that her minimalist mansion in Los Angeles has been featured on the cover of Architectural Digest.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a series of snaps featured in the March 2020 issue of the architect magazine. In almost every room, the color palette is totally neutral with very little furniture in each shot.

The one exception to that rule is seen in the final picture she shared of her six-year-old daughter, North's room, which is all pink from one end to the other with a giant pink satin butterfly on the wall. In another, we see a snap of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's jaw-dropping outdoor pool.

She captioned the incredible series of photos simply, “The cover of @archdigest is something I have always dreamed of. Here is a glimpse of our minimal style and a pic of North’s room if you swipe!”

Check them out!

"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette," Kardashian shared with the publication. The comments were noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Monday.

“I love the simplicity of the design,” she added. “Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

But of course as in all relationships, everyone was not always on the same page when it came to some of the design elements.

“Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality,” the reality star shared.

And as far as whether all those minimalist designs are kid friendly, Kim and Kanye, who have four children, insists they definitely are.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” West explained. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously,” Kardashian West added. “We’re not going to be fanatics.”