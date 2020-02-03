Nick Lachey Reacts To Ex-Jessica Simpson’s Tell-All Book And It Is Can’t-Miss

Nick Lachey had an interesting response Monday when asked about his ex-Jessica Simpson’s new tell-all book and he made it clear he hasn’t read it.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there,” the 46-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the “Today” show when asked what he thought about Simpson’s book titled, “Open Book” which references going through “abuse” and having “drinking problems.”(RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opened Up Her Heart)

WATCH:

“But certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us,” he added, referencing him and his wife Vanessa Lachey. “There is definitely a mutual respect there.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Lachey continued, “Obviously it was a long time ago and we’ve all moved on.”

It all comes after “The Dukes of Hazzard” star shared with People magazine her thoughts on what went wrong in their marriage referencing their reality show, “Newlyweds: Nick And Jessica.”

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always miced and always on,” Jessica explained. “We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore. We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves.”

“I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple,” she added.”I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun. He [Lachey] knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways.”

Simpson continued, “I went straight from my father to him. Nick’s very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young. We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that.”

Lachey and Jessica were married from 2002-2006.