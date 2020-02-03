Nick Saban Visits The Nursing Home Of Recruit’s Grandmother

Alabama football coach Nick Saban recently spent some time visiting people at a nursing home.

The six-time national champion visited a nursing home in Mississippi to speak with the grandmother of McKinnley Jackson and some other people, according to Saturday Down South. You can see photos of Saban’s visit here. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jackson is still uncommitted, but it’s believed Alabama will be his likely landing spot.

This right here is why Nick Saban is one of the best coaches in all of America. He does whatever it takes to land monster recruits.

Jackson is one of the best recruits in America. If visiting his grandmother gets the defensive tackle to sign the dotted line on a letter of intent, then you do it.

Saban would probably fly to Mars if that’s where he had to go to get a star recruit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:32pm PST

I would also love to know what Saban had to talk about with some senior citizens in Mississippi. I’d like to imagine he just went and gave them one hell of a pep talk.

Imagine being in a nursing home and having Saban come in lighting the room up. That’s the kind of content that is straight gold.

We’ll see if Saban’s efforts get Jackson to Tuscaloosa. Things are certainly looking good.