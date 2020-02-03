Cost Of The Oscars Is Estimated To Be $44 Million

The 92nd Academy Awards, which takes place Feb. 9, won’t come with a cheap price tag.

According to WalletHub, the ceremony is expected to cost somewhere in the ballpark of $44 million. They also released some other fun facts for fans of the Oscars. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

One mind-blowing stat is that the average outfit for an A-list actress reportedly costs about $10 million!

I’ve got nothing against rich people at all, and I certainly don’t have anything against Hollywood. Having said that, it’s numbers like these that make it really laughable when these shows turn into lectures for middle America.

Imagine wearing a $10 million outfit and then preaching to people in the middle of the country how they need to change.

A pretty far reach to say the least.

Having said all of that, the Oscars are pretty cool for how all-out Hollywood goes for the event. After all, it’s the biggest award show on the planet.

It’d only makes sense to swing for the fence when it comes to the pageantry, and I think they should be able to get the job done for $44 million.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’re surprised by how much the event costs. Either way, it should be a fun night in Hollywood and for those of us watching on ABC.