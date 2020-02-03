Paramount Network Releases Trailer For Fake Movie About Jimmy From ‘Yellowstone’

Paramount Network released an awesome video Sunday of Jimmy from “Yellowstone.”

The network cut promo for a fake movie about Jimmy's life, and it'll be outstanding for fans of the show. Trust me, if you like "Yellowstone," then you're going to love this video.

Give it a watch below.

I didn’t even know I needed this movie in my life, and now I feel like this 100% has to actually get made. Jimmy is one of the most lovable characters on the show.

He comes onto the Dutton ranch in season one as a drug addicted loser. He’s an absolute clown on his last chance.

Then, Rip takes him under his wing and he slowly starts climbing the ladder. He's one of the easiest guys on the show to cheer for.

The audience wants him to win. In “Yellowstone,” there are a lot of bad people, and even some of the villains aren’t easy to cheer for.

Yet, everybody wants to see Jimmy succeed. The character arc from season one through season two was incredible. I have no doubt Jimmy’s role will only get elevated even further in season three.

We can catch new episodes of “Yellowstone” starting June 2020!