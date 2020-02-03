Patrick Mahomes Has Epic Answer When Asked What’s Next For Him After Winning Super Bowl And Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes had a terrific answer Monday when asked about what his next goal is after winning Super Bowl LIV and scoring the Super Bowl MVP title after Chiefs beat the 49ers.

It all happened during a press conference following the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 come from behind victory to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

A reporter asked the 24-year-old winning QB, "So what can you now after winning Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP. What can you possibly do to top this?"

And the Super Bowl MVP didn’t hesitate a second and answered back quickly, “Win another one. I mean, that’s it.”

The Chiefs Super Bowl battle against 49ers was truly one of the all time classic games for the National Football League. After San Francisco jumped ahead with the first score of the game leading 3-0, the Chiefs and Mahomes responded with a touchdown to lead the game 7-3.

In the second quarter, KC scored a field goal with SF getting a touchdown and the game was all tied up at 10-10 going in to the half.

The third quarter was all about the 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his San Francisco team scoring 10 points to lead the Chiefs 20-10 going into the fourth quarter.

But with just over 7 minutes left in Super Bowl LIV Mahomes and KC caught fire and ended up scoring three touchdowns to come from behind and win the game 31-20.