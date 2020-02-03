Police Clear Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Of Allegedly Punching A Kid

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is an innocent man.

The police announced Monday that Gritty had been cleared of allegations that he punched a kid during a photo opportunity a couple months back, according to 6ABC. Chris Greenwell accused Gritty of hitting his kid after the child tapped him on the head, but no charges are going to be filed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the investigation, the police “determined the mascot did not commit physical assault as alleged.”

If anything, this makes me respect Gritty a little bit less. I want my mascot to have some serious edge to him if his name is Gritty.

You can’t be called Gritty and have anybody think you’re soft. That’s just a recipe for disaster.

I’m not condoning hitting a kid during a photoshoot, but I’m just saying it does immediately give you street credibility.

Nobody is going to mess with a mascot they think will start swinging on them. That’s just a fact.

While I’m glad to see Gritty go free, part of me almost wishes he did the crimes he’s accused of. It’d just be another page in the legendary story that is Philly sports.

Unfortunately, it turns out Gritty is pretty soft. You hate to see it!