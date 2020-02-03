Possible Human Fetus Found At Construction Site In Texas

Police in Harris County, Texas, are investigating what they believe are remains of a human fetus discovered at a construction site in north Harris County, located in the Houston area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Central Standard Time that units were responding to a call at a construction site located at 16325 North Freeway.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call at a construction site located at 16325 North Freeway. A human fetus has been found at the location. Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/390cC4eZVU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 3, 2020



“First signs, it does appear that it could be (human), ” Gonzalez said in an interview with press. He said the remains were found when police arrived on Monday morning after last visiting the construction site at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Update remains found at 16325 North Freeway https://t.co/aPqk0hWsRw — Deputy Thomas Gilliland (@DeputyGill_HCSO) February 3, 2020

“We did find some fetal remains, it’s very, very small, and it’s difficult to tell by the naked eye.” Forensic scientists are going to the scene to determine whether the remains are human, but Gonzalez said that there appears to be an umbilical cord attached.

“I will say that it is a human fetus, that we are concerned for the mother, ” he said. “There could be infection and bleeding and other factors so we want to make sure they seek medical attention and that they’re okay and obviously identify the parent and how this came about.”