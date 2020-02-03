REPORT: Patriots Willing To Pay Tom Brady More Than $30 Million Annually To Re-Sign

The New England Patriots are reportedly ready to write Tom Brady a big check to stay with the team.

According to NFL.com, the Patriots are willing to give the six-time Super Bowl champion a contract "in excess of $30 million per year" to stay in New England.

As I’ve said many times before, it would be incredibly weird watching Tom Brady play for a different team. He’s spent 20 years slinging it for the Pats.

During that time he’s won six rings with the organization, cemented himself as one of the greatest athletes in the history of America and stacked up accomplishments.

It just wouldn’t feel right to watch him play for any other team.

For $30 million annually, there’s probably a very good chance Brady returns. Obviously, nobody has any idea what the legendary quarterback is planning on doing.

I don’t know, you don’t know, the “experts” out there have no idea and nobody else does either. The only person in the world who knows what Brady will do is him.

Keep checking back for more updates on Brady’s future when we have them. His decision is going to be one of the biggest stories to follow over the coming weeks.