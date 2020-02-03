REPORT: Roughly $460 Million Was Spent On Super Bowl Ads, 82% Of People Say They Aren’t More Likely To Buy Anything

A ton of money was spent on Super Bowl ads Sunday when the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

According to Darren Rovell, approximately $460 million was spent on ad space during the game as the Chiefs beat the 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The wildest part is Rovell asked if people were more likely to buy a product after seeing a Super Bowl commercial, and 82% of people voted no.

Companies spent approximately $460 million on advertising their products and services during Super Bowl ads tonight. Do you think you are now more likely to buy at least one of the products or services you saw? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2020

It’s truly incredible just how much money gets spent on Super Bowl ads. It’s the most watched television event of the year.

It makes sense why the ads, which individually cost more than $5 million this year, sell for so much damn money. If you want to get a spot, then you damn sure better be ready to spend a lot of money.

It’s just as crazy that 82% of people aren’t any more interested in buying a product after seeing a commercial during the game.

Essentially, the vast majority of viewers couldn’t care less. They don’t want to buy anything. They just want to be entertained.

I’d be curious to see how much that angle is discussed when debating whether or not a company should cut a check.

If people aren’t going to buy your product, then why spend the money on ad space during the Super Bowl?

Either way, a total of $460 million being spent is a mind-boggling number. Let us know in the comments which commercial was your favorite!