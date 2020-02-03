REPORT: Michigan Is Preparing To Give Jim Harbaugh A Contract Extension

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will reportedly get a contract extension.

According to WolverineDigest, people close to the situation “believe an extension will be finalized and announced within the next few weeks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I hope Harbaugh is the coach at Michigan forever. I hope he never leaves. It’s not that he’s a bad coach. That’s not the case at all.

It’s more that Michigan fans are delusional and they think they’re Alabama. They think the Wolverines should be undefeated and playing Nick Saban’s squad for the title every year.

Instead, they win nine or ten games, get smacked by Ohio State every single year and lose their bowl game. Rinse and repeat.

Watching Michigan fans complain about Harbaugh is one of our favorite annual traditions during the college football season.

There truly isn’t a more delusional fanbase on the planet, and I love it. Now, they’re going to hand Harbaugh an extension.

Inject that kind of drama right into my veins. This is what I crave. This is what I live for. I can’t wait for the Wolverines to go 10-2 or 9-3 and the fans just melt down.

Thank you, Michigan! You have no idea how happy this contract extension will make me!