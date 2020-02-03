REVIEW: Cow Tongue Is A Surprisingly Delicious Super Bowl Food

Ladies and gentlemen, I pushed the envelope during the Super Bowl by eating cow tongue.

While attending the same Super Bowl party I attend every year (it’s first rate) to watch the Chiefs and 49ers battle, I was offered up the opportunity to eat cow tongue that had been smoked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As a country kid, I’m used to eating all different kinds of meats, and believe it or not, I’ve even had some delicacies out of the ocean.

Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to throw a little cow tongue into a taco shell and give it a shot. My friends, it didn’t disappoint.

You can watch my thoughts as they happened in real time below.

I ate a cow tongue during the Super Bowl. Very tasty. pic.twitter.com/BrlV01Xbgh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 3, 2020

Did I go to a Super Bowl party expecting to eat the tongue of a cow? No, no I didn’t, but I’m also a man who lives on the fly.

Never turn down the opportunity to try a new kind of food. What’s the worst than can happen? You don’t like it, you get rid of it and you move.

In this case, my tastebuds were immediately overwhelmed by rich smokiness of the meat. You just have to love a country that lets you watch football and eat cow tongue at the same time.

America is truly a remarkable place.