Editorial

REVIEW: Cow Tongue Is A Surprisingly Delicious Super Bowl Food

David Hookstead Cow Tongue (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1224127125399179264?s=21)

David Hookstead Cow Tongue (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1224127125399179264?s=21)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ladies and gentlemen, I pushed the envelope during the Super Bowl by eating cow tongue.

While attending the same Super Bowl party I attend every year (it’s first rate) to watch the Chiefs and 49ers battle, I was offered up the opportunity to eat cow tongue that had been smoked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As a country kid, I’m used to eating all different kinds of meats, and believe it or not, I’ve even had some delicacies out of the ocean.

Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to throw a little cow tongue into a taco shell and give it a shot. My friends, it didn’t disappoint.

You can watch my thoughts as they happened in real time below.

Did I go to a Super Bowl party expecting to eat the tongue of a cow? No, no I didn’t, but I’m also a man who lives on the fly.

Never turn down the opportunity to try a new kind of food. What’s the worst than can happen? You don’t like it, you get rid of it and you move.

Kenan Thompson Shrug GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

In this case, my tastebuds were immediately overwhelmed by rich smokiness of the meat. You just have to love a country that lets you watch football and eat cow tongue at the same time.

America is truly a remarkable place.