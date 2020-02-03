Super Bowl Streaker Gets Tackled After Rushing Field

A famous Instagram model is believed to be the woman who rushed the field Sunday night at Super Bowl LIV. Security took the woman down only a few short moments after she tried to run on field during the first half of the NFL championship game.

After security grabbed her, she lifted up her dress and flashed her backside to fans in the stand.

The model is believed to be Kelly Kay, a social media star who operates an Instagram page with over 200 thousand followers. Fellow model, Colleen McGinniss, appeared to identify Kay in a post that night. The post tagged Kay, saying “You go b****!! Look at that a**”

McGinniss also tweeted a message of support for her friend, commenting “You go babe, love you”

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, winning the game by a score of 31-20. (RELATED: Beyonce And Jay-Z Draw Criticism For Sitting Out National Anthem At The Super Bowl)

This isn’t the first time that flashers have struck at high-profile sporting events. Back in late October, two females flashed the camera during the World Series. (RELATED: Women Who Flashed Gerrit Cole During World Series Game 5 Banned Indefinitely From MLB Games)