Jeep’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Commercial Featuring Bill Murray Is The Top-Rated 2020 Super Bowl Commercial

Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” commercial starring actor Bill Murray was the highest rated Super Bowl LIV commercial.

Other brands that made it in the top five rated commercials from Sunday night included Hyundai, Google, Doritos and Rocket Mortgage, according to USA Today’s Ad Meter.

“Groundhog Day” earned a 7.01 rating, Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” earned a 6.98 and Google’s “Loretta” earned a 6.77. While Jeep’s commercial grabbed the highest rating, Hyundai’s ad has earned the most amount of views on YouTube with 38M views.

“Groundhog Day” was just the cutest little modern rendition of the 1993 hit movie. It was like getting a look back at the classic film featuring Murray with a more modern touch including a Jeep. I can see why it’d end up being the highest-rated Super Bowl commercial. (RELATED: PETA Accuses The NFL Of Pressuring Fox Sports Into Declining Colin Kaepernick-Related Ad For Super Bowl LIV)

Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” commercial was definitely funny, but I’m confused as to why it was the second-highest rated commercial or why it has the most views on YouTube. The ad featured John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch. Cute, but not my favorite.

Google’s “Loretta” was my all-time favorite from Sunday night. The ad is based off a real life 85-year-old grandfather of a Google employee. In the ad, he used google’s technology to remember his wife who passed away.

The ad put me straight in my feels and should have been the number one ad of the entire night.

What did you think about the commercials for 2020?