Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Wins Comeback Player Of The Year

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Tannehill, who came to the Titans after several years on the Miami Dolphins, was awarded the honor Saturday night after a hell of an impressive season in Tennessee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love the fact Tannehill won this award. It’s super cool. There’s nothing we love in sports like a great comeback story.

Tannehill was kind of forgotten about as he was pushed out of Miami and shipped to the Titans. He was supposed to just be Marcus Mariota’s backup.

Instead, he eventually took the job from him and never looked back. To say he’s had a second act to his career would be an understatement.

He’s absolutely exceeded all expectations over the past year. He was a shot of energy into the Titans, and he’s a huge reason why they made it to the AFC title game.

Now, the question is how much longer will he be with the Titans. All early signs seem to be pointing to him being around for awhile.

Props to him for balling out, and proving that he still has lots of gas in the tank.