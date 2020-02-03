Total Viewers For ‘The Outsider’ Premiere On HBO Is At 6.7 Million

“The Outsider” is generating some monster ratings on HBO.

According to a recent report from Variety, the total viewers for the January premiere of the hit show with Ben Mendelsohn is at 6.7 million across all the platforms. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

That includes live viewership and streaming.

On top of the premiere getting huge ratings, the following episodes have also all done very well. The mini-series audience is at about 800,000 for same day viewing.

That’s incredibly strong. As the days go by and streaming data comes in, the numbers only go up.

If you’re not already watching “The Outsider,” I highly suggest you start sooner than later because there’s no question it’s one of the best shows on TV.

It’s all about some kind of demon possessing people and committing murders. It’s one of the best shows we’ve seen in a very long time, and it’s the latest example of Mendelsohn being an elite acting talent.

It’s generally a chilling experience whenever his character Ralph is on the screen.

For those of you who are watching, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’m guessing most of you will agree with me that it’s a damn good television experience.

The fact the ratings are so big is a direct reflection of that fact.