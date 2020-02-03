Twitter Restricts Trump Super Bowl Ad For ‘Sensitive Content’

Twitter restricted President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl campaign ad after he tweeted it out Sunday night, according to Trump campaign Rapid Response Director Matt Wolking.

Trump’s ad highlighted the administration’s work on criminal justice reform and featured Alice Johnson, a former federal inmate who had been serving a life sentence on non-violent drug charges until Trump granted her clemency in 2018. Twitter placed a “sensitive content” warning over the video and required users to request access to view it.

The ad aired during Super Bowl LIV, but the president also tweeted it out. Wolking claims it was restricted after critics of Trump mass-reported it. (RELATED: Here’s Twitter’s Plan To Create A World Where Censoring Conservatives Is Unnecessary)

President Trump’s Super Bowl ad about criminal justice reform and Alice Johnson has been restricted on Twitter after angry Democrats reported it en masse. They don’t want you to see this! https://t.co/BPOLL5O7PM pic.twitter.com/aowHxn287i — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) February 3, 2020

Twitter’s guidelines prohibit posting videos that are “excessively gory or share violent or adult content.”

“Yet again, Twitter is silencing President Trump and his campaign on their platform for putting out truthful and compelling content. The ad about Alice Johnson’s incredible story highlighted the President’s commitment to criminal justice reform and second chances for people,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told the Daily Caller.

“It’s little wonder why leftists want to block that content – they can’t beat Trump so they try to stop him from communicating. Voters are the ones who suffer when they are deprived of all information and points of view.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the restriction appears to have been lifted.

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020



Wolking says Twitter restricted one of the Trump campaign’s videos in the past when social media site attached a warning label to a pro-life ad centered on the March For Life.