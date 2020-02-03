Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Says People In Saudi Arabia Have Made $100 Million Fight Offers

Khabib Nurmagomedov apparently has some monster fight offers in Saudi Arabia.

His manager Ali Abdelaziz recently spoke with TMZ about what his client’s future plans involve, and he said in part, “I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now, they met with me, they want to pay $100 million to Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay Khabib $100 million to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

I don’t know how anybody could ever turn down that kind of cash for a fight. If you get offered $100 million to fight, you do it.

Khabib has been pretty consistent on the fact he doesn’t want to fight Conor McGregor again anytime soon. Would that change for $100 million?

I’m guessing the answer to that question is “yes.” That’s just so much damn cash.

A boxing match against Floyd Mayweather would be really stupid, and I don’t think anybody would be interested in seeing that.

We already saw McGregor do that, and I’m not sure anybody is eager for another UFC star to get into the ring.

However, we’re all ready to watch Khabib and McGregor get in the cage again against each other. That much is for sure.

It’d be the biggest fight in the history of the UFC.

Trust me, the UFC is all about the money. There will 100% be another McGregor/Khabib fight if the money is right.