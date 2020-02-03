WeatherTech CEO Spends $6 Million On Super Bowl Commercial Thanking The Vets Who Saved His Dog

WeatherTech dropped a ton of cash to thank the veterinarians who saved CEO David MacNeil’s dog, Scout.

According to Fox 43, MacNeil dropped $6 million to thank the vets at the University of Wisconsin who saved Scout from a heart tumor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. MacNeil was so happy that his dog was saved that he spent $6 million to thank the people responsible.

Watch the awesome ad that aired when the Chiefs beat the 49ers below.

The CEO of @WeatherTech decided to use the company’s $6M Super Bowl ad budget to make a commercial recognizing the vets at University of Wisconsin who helped save the life of his very good dog Scout and it’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/Uq1IlNulBh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2020

Obviously, I’m a very big dog person. I love dogs. I think everybody should have a dog, and all dogs should weigh at least 40 pounds.

Even if you have a small dog, I think we can all agree they’re the greatest animals God ever put on this planet.

I think it’s also safe to say MacNeil is also very pro-dog. The man spent $6 million thanking the vets at Madison for saving his dog.

Six million dollars! That’s so much money.

Props to the vets who came through in the clutch to save Scout’s life, and props MacNeil for giving us one hell of a great Super Bowl ad.