Wisconsin Vs. Notre Dame At Lambeau Field Will Be A Night Game

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame will be played under the lights.

According to Mike Jocko Jacques, the Oct. 3 game between the Badgers and Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field in Green Bay will be played at night.

The exact kickoff time isn’t known just yet.

This is going to be absolutely incredible. There’s nothing better than college football. There just isn’t.

You know what makes college football even better? Playing big games under the lights. Night games and college football go hand-in-hand.

Nothing gets people juiced more than a great game between two powerhouse programs being played under the lights.

It’s as American as it gets, and that’s what we’re going to get when the Badgers and Fighting Irish take the field against each other.

I was already excited for this one. Now, I’m ready to take things to the next level. Lambeau will be rocking when Notre Dame travels up to Green Bay.

I hope you’re all as excited as I am. This was already going to be one of the biggest games of the year in the sport, and playing it at night takes it to the next level.

I might have to hop on a plane and check this one out! Go, Badgers, go!