Buttigieg Holds Slight Lead Over Sanders As Iowa Results Begin Coming In

The Iowa Democratic Party released the first partial vote count from Monday night’s Iowa caucuses showing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg holding a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

With 62% of precincts reporting Tuesday, Buttigieg holds 27% of the state delegate count, Sanders holds 25%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows with 18%, and former Vice President Joe Biden comes in fourth at 16%, Politico reported.

News of the partial vote follows heavy delays during the Monday night Democratic presidential caucuses. The party has not released results from 38% of precincts.

Caucus results were reportedly delayed due to a technical issue with the results system. During the 2016 Iowa caucuses, about 85% of precincts had reported results by 10:30 p.m., according to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“Four years ago at this point, almost 85% of the precincts had reported. Right now as you know, 0% of the precincts have reported,” Blitzer said Monday night on CNN’s “America’s Choice 2020: Iowa Caucus.” (RELATED: Iowa Results Are Frozen Because Reporting System Is Totally Busted)

Buttigieg named himself the winner of the caucuses Tuesday morning, despite the lack of results. The former mayor’s campaign reportedly gave money to the firm, Shadow Inc., that was responsible for the app causing the massive delays, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

“Looking at what happened last night, looking at all of the data that we’ve got, it was an extraordinary night and we are absolutely victorious coming into New Hampshire,” Buttigieg told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday. (RELATED: Buttigieg Dismisses His New Nickname Of #MayorCheat After Disastrous Iowa Caucuses)

“I think it’s safe to say no one in the country is more impatient than I am to hear the official results of the party,” he added. “But we’ve also put out the results that we’ve got from over 1,200 districts. Our precinct organization reported based on a procedure that they were trained to do, and based off that it was a phenomenal night for us.”

The Democratic National Committee denied Monday night that the heavy delays were caused by a problem with the application used to report the results, but Iowa Democrats announced in a Tuesday statement that the app did have problems.

“While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system,” Iowa Democrats said in a statement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.