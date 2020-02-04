Chamber Erupts With Chants Of ‘Four More Years’ As Pelosi Announces Trump

The chamber erupted with chants of “four more years” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced President Donald Trump at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
Following protocol, the Sergeant at Arms announced the president’s arrival to the House Speaker. Speaker Pelosi responded by announcing the president’s arrival to Congress. (RELATED: Donald Trump Refused To Shake Nancy Pelosi’s Hand Before State Of The Union)
“Members of Congress, the president of the United States,” Pelosi said, to cheers and applause.
Then, above the applause, a chant rose from the crowd. “Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!”
“Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you very much,” Trump responded. “Madam speaker, Mr. Vice president, members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States.”
The crowd cheered again, and as the applause died down, Trump began his speech. “And my fellow citizens, three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming. Incomes are soaring. Poverty is plummeting. Crime is falling. Confidence is surging. And our country is thriving and highly respected again.”