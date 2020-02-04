Cosmopolitan Decides Not To Publish Cover From ‘Bachelor’ After Contestant Modeled ‘White Lives Matter’ Apparel

Cosmopolitan did not publish the digital edition of their March cover featuring “Bachelor” contestant Victoria F.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine chose not to publish due to Victoria F’s ties to “White Lives Matter” apparel, according to the letter from the editor, Jessica Pels published Monday.

“So when it came time for me to choose the winner of the challenge—whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo—all I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens,” Pels said.

“It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire,” she added.

ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I’m having a hard time believing that’s the only message these clothes are sending https://t.co/opYMqcLDaH — rach against the machine (@rchlmllnd) January 7, 2020

Pels did note that the “White Lives Matter” apparel was for a marlin conservation effort.

“It’s been reported that what she modeled for was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used ‘white lives matter’ and ‘blue lives matter’ messaging on its promotional shirts and hats,” Pels noted. “In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there—both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

Victoria F. has chosen not to speak out about information regarding her going around the internet.

“The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I chose to wait,” Victoria F. captioned a photo of herself with her dog.

“HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok,” she added. “Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions on pure speculation, assumptions & LIES.”