If Democrats Can’t Run A Caucus, How Can They Run The Country?

On today’s podcast we pay tribute to the Godfather of modern conservative media – Rush Limbaugh. We also tried to cover the results from the Iowa caucuses, but Democrats can’t count (don’t worry, everything will run smoothly when they take over health care), and the impeachment trial gimps to a final conclusion.

Talk radio legend and the man most responsible for conservative talk radio, podcasts, and media, Rush Limbaugh, shocked fans when he announced his diagnosis of advanced lung cancer yesterday. Without Rush, there’d be no Drudge, there’d be no Fox News, there’d be no conservative media beyond the stuffy old school magazines. We pay tribute to Rush and offer prayers and hope.

Iowa Democrats voted, and the Democratic Party couldn’t figure out how to count the votes. What a mess. Don’t worry, they’ll surely figure out how to do basic things once they take over something less complicated than counting, like the nation’s health care system. We have all the hilarious audio and analysis.

Impeachment is almost over, and Adam Schiff tossed in one last dose of crazy while Democrats are disheartened that their 2020 election ploy has crashed on takeoff. We get into the story.

