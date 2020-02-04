Georgia’s Football Team Leads America In Money Spent On Recruiting

The Georgia Bulldogs have spent a stunning amount of money on recruiting.

The Bulldogs spent $3.7 million on recruiting from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, according to OlineAthens.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was the most money spent in college football on recruiting, and a $1 million increase for Georgia over the previous year.

That is a bunch of cash, and it goes to show how seriously Georgia takes their football. It’s not just Georgia.

That’s how the whole SEC and the vast majority of the B1G view their football teams. They just dump buckets of money on them for any and all purposes.

I’m not stunned at all that an SEC team spent the most money.

Having said that, how did Alabama not come out on top? You’d think Nick Saban would get a blank check to do anything he wants.

The Crimson Tide are really going to let Kirby Smart spend more money on top assets than Saban? That doesn’t seem smart at all.

The bad news for Georgia is that they still can’t win the SEC. You just hate to see it!