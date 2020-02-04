Greg Olsen Will Meet With The Bills And Redskins After Leaving The Panthers

Greg Olsen will meet with at least two NFL teams after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers.

According to Adam Schefter, Olsen will meet with the Redskins and Bills after he split from the Panthers after several successful years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen will visit the Bills and Redskins this week, per source. Buffalo’s GM Brandon Beane used to be with Carolinas, as did Washington’s HC Ron Rivera. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2020

While his old coach Ron Rivera is now the head coach in Washington, I’d caution Olsen about rushing to join the Redskins.

Washington is one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports. For an NFL veteran, I’m not sure it’s worth the hassle at all.

He deserves much better than spending the end of his career in that mess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Feb 2, 2020 at 8:54am PST

On the other hand, Buffalo is certainly headed in the correct direction. Josh Allen is one of the best young players in the NFL.

It’s a league where quarterback play determines everything. The Bills are a strong team, they’ve got a solid coach and they’ve got a bright future with Allen.

Going to the Bills would result in a lot more winning than going to the Redskins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

Olsen has made more than enough money during his long and successful NFL career. He should forget the Redskins, and go to the Bills.

There’s nothing about playing for Washington that I find appealing.