Gunman Kills 1, Injures 5 In California Bus Shooting

A man opened fire on a Greyhound bus in Southern California Monday, killing one woman and wounding five others, said the Associated Press.

The bus was en route from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Interstate 5 when the gunman, Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, started firing shots at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators have yet to determine Williams’ motive for the attack.

According to authorities and passengers, the gunman, was cursing and muttering incoherently beforehand.

Passengers managed to disarm Williams and get him off the bus where he was quickly taken into custody by police, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. He also stated that there are no indications that Williams knew anyone on the bus.

A passenger reported that Williams fired 8 or 9 shots into the bus before the driver brought the bus to the shoulder of the highway where some passengers managed to get the man off the bus.

“Due to some very heroic acts by the passengers, they were able to overcome this subject and disarm him,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. “They were able to escort him off of the bus.”

A 45-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition, a 39-year-old woman had major injuries, a 49-year-old man had moderate injuries and a 50-year-old woman had minor injuries, Pennings said.

California Highway Patrol officers took Williams into custody following the attack. Authorities said they recovered the 9 mm pistol used in the shooting and the casings from the bus soon after taking Williams into custody.

Williams was booked at the Kern County jail Monday evening on several charges, including attempted murder. He is being held without bail.