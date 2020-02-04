Editorial

Ivanka Wows In Striking Black Sleeveless Dress AT SOTU

Tony Rankins who lost his job after serving in the U.S. Army is applauded as a guest of U.S. President Donald Trump as he stands next to White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump truly wowed when she stepped out Tuesday in gorgeous black sleeveless dress at the U.S. Capitol for the State of the Union Address.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless black number that went down to her knees as she joined husband Jared Kushner ahead of President Donald Trump’s 2020 SOTU address to a joint session of U.S. Congress in the House Chamber. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and high heels.

In several photos, Ivanka is seen speaking with the legendary radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh before he is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Melania Trump. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a jaw-dropping red dress during a White House signing event.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.