Ivanka Wows In Striking Black Sleeveless Dress AT SOTU

Ivanka Trump truly wowed when she stepped out Tuesday in gorgeous black sleeveless dress at the U.S. Capitol for the State of the Union Address.
The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless black number that went down to her knees as she joined husband Jared Kushner ahead of President Donald Trump’s 2020 SOTU address to a joint session of U.S. Congress in the House Chamber. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair and high heels.
In several photos, Ivanka is seen speaking with the legendary radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh before he is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Melania Trump. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a jaw-dropping red dress during a White House signing event.
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.