Kansas City Chiefs Favored To Win The 2021 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win the 2021 Super Bowl.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs are at 6-1 at the sportsbook at Caesars in Las Vegas. They’re followed by the Ravens at 7-1 and the 49ers at 9-1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other team has odds better than 9-1.

It’s pretty damn hard to disagree with the oddsmakers on this one. The Chiefs rolled to the Super Bowl this season behind Patrick Mahomes, and he’s only going to get better.

Mahomes hasn’t even gotten close to his ceiling. With every snap he takes, he’s going to get better, and that means the Chiefs are going to only improve.

Whether you cheer for the Chiefs or not, you can’t argue against the fact they’re an elite team with talent all over the field.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, has figured out how to stop Mahomes. I wouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Until we see differently, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are on a different level.