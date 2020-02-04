Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red Dress And Heart Scarf Combo In Britain

Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out Tuesday in a gorgeous red dress and heart scarf combo during an outing in South Wales, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve bright red number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during a visit to organizations and businesses, like an ice cream parlour and boxing gym. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a stunning blue coat, a red clutch and black boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Time for a tasty treat . The Duke and Duchess sample Italian ice cream @joesicecream Parlour. The family run business has been serving gelato to local resident’s since Joe Cascarini arrived from Italy in the early 1900s,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a handful of pictures from the day.

Time for a tasty treat . The Duke and Duchess sample Italian ice cream @joesicecream Parlour. The family run business has been serving gelato to local resident’s since Joe Cascarini arrived from Italy in the early 1900s. pic.twitter.com/K8m5V7U4jJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2020

The Duke and Duchess’s final stop in South Wales is at Boxing Gym @BulldogsBCA. Bulldogs uses the power of boxing to involve, educate and inspire young people and their families. They hope to create ‘Champions in the Ring and in the Community’. pic.twitter.com/TcFcrkM81u — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous black and white skirt suit.

