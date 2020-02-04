Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red Dress And Heart Scarf Combo In Britain

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the RNLI lifeboat station on Mumbles Pier on February 4, 2020 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Polly Thomas/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out Tuesday in a gorgeous red dress and heart scarf combo during an outing in South Wales, Britain.

Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve bright red number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during a visit to organizations and businesses, like an ice cream parlour and boxing gym. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a stunning blue coat, a red clutch and black boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

“Time for a tasty treat . The Duke and Duchess sample Italian ice cream @joesicecream Parlour. The family run business has been serving gelato to local resident’s since Joe Cascarini arrived from Italy in the early 1900s,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a handful of pictures from the day.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous black and white skirt suit.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.