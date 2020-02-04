EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the Republican plan to win back the House, the socialist movement, Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and more.
“Now we got a Democratic party that’s no longer the Democratic party that we knew in the past,” said McCarthy. “It’s the new socialist party, it’s what AOC calls herself, you’ve got the rise of Bernie Sanders and AOC’s party, she has actually moved Bernie Sanders up in the polls.” (RELATED: Exclusive: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy On Impeachment Trial Witnesses, Bolton Leak And More)
McCarthy went on to discuss expanding the Republican party, especially when it comes to recruiting more diverse candidates.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
