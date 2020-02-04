Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend, Breaks Hearts Of Everyone On The Internet

Musician Lady Gaga went Instagram official with her boyfriend Michael Polansky.
The photo comes after Gaga and Polansky, an investor and entrepreneur, shared a romantic weekend in Miami during Super Bowl LIV.
“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga captioned a photo of the two looking cozy on a boat together. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best.”
The “Shallows” singer and Polansky were first seen together on New Year’s Eve, according to a report published by Page Six. She was spotted getting a New Year’s Eve kiss from her new man during a party in Las Vegas following her residency performance.
At the end of January, photos surfaced of the two being cuddly and making out on a balcony in Miami ahead of Gaga’s pre-Super Bowl performance. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Denies Relationship With Bradley Cooper Yet Again, Breaking Hearts Everywhere)
The new relationship comes on the heels of Gaga’s split with fiancé Christian Carino, which occurred in February of last year. Gaga has also been engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in the past.
Gaga has hinted in the past that her relationships have ended due to her success.
Polansky is a Harvard graduate who runs the Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, so hopefully he isn’t too intimidated by her success.
Gaga deserves the best. She works her ass off and men who are intimidated by her success are cowards. It’ll be cool to see her relationship with Polansky flourish.
The only bad thing about this is that Gaga is definitely not dating “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper. Hearts are breaking across the internet, yet again.