Michigan Sen. Gary Peters Will Vote To Remove Trump From Office

Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters announced Tuesday that he will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The swing state Democrat will vote guilty on both articles of impeachment set to come before the Senate on Wednesday. (RELATED: New Voter Fraud Scandal In Michigan Involves A Democrat)

“I have concluded that the President violated his oath of office and betrayed the public trust by putting his own personal and political interests before the people of Michigan and our country,” Peters said in a statement.

As an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a U.S. Senator, I took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution. After solemn consideration of the facts, I will vote to hold the President accountable for his actions. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/9CkCzxugsv

— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 4, 2020