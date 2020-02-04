Michigan Sen. Gary Peters Will Vote To Remove Trump From Office

Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters announced Tuesday that he will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.
The swing state Democrat will vote guilty on both articles of impeachment set to come before the Senate on Wednesday. (RELATED: New Voter Fraud Scandal In Michigan Involves A Democrat)
“I have concluded that the President violated his oath of office and betrayed the public trust by putting his own personal and political interests before the people of Michigan and our country,” Peters said in a statement.
As an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a U.S. Senator, I took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution. After solemn consideration of the facts, I will vote to hold the President accountable for his actions. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/9CkCzxugsv
— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 4, 2020
Peters also accused the White House of engaging in a “cover up” because they would not allow some witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)
“The President’s conduct violated the American people’s trust, threaten our democracy, and I will vote to hold him accountable for his actions as demanded by the U.S. Constitution,” he said.
Peters is facing a difficult reelection battle in a state the president narrowly won in 2016, and will likely face Republican John James who out-raised the incumbent Democrat last quarter.
“Gary Peters has spent 30 years in politics falling in line with party leadership,” Tori Sachs, executive director for Better Future Michigan, told the Daily Caller. “It’s not a surprise that, when he needs out-of-state donors ahead of a tough re-election, Peters is siding with Schumer and the party line over the will of Michiganders who want congress focused on healthcare and jobs, not partisan impeachment.”