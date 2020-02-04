Watch The Midseason Trailer For ‘The Outsider’ On HBO

“The Outsider” is halfway over on HBO, and it looks like things will only get crazier in the second half.

In the midseason trailer for the hit show, we see only more chaos unfold as Ralph and Holly try to get to the bottom of what really happened with Terry and the boogeyman. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait to see the remaining episodes in the miniseries. It’s been absolutely incredible through five episodes.

From the first episode through episode five, I’ve been hooked on every single second. I just can’t look away. It’s that damn good.

The show is absolutely chilling as Ralph tries to navigate the mystery that is multiple murders by people who appear to be controlled by the boogeyman.

What’s not to love? Every single moment has been incredible.

Now, we have the second half of the season left. If you’re not pumped to find out how this whole saga ends, then you’re no friend of mine.

“The Outsider” is the best show on TV right now, and odds are if you’re reading this then you agree with me!

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the rest of the season! It should be a ton of fun.