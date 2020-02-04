MSNBC Commentator Zerlina Maxwell Says Iowa Caucus Is ‘Perfect Example Of Systemic Racism’

MSNBC commentator Zerlina Maxwell claimed Tuesday that the Iowa Caucuses are a “perfect example of systemic racism,” and also cited race as a reason for low turnout.
Turnout was down 9% Monday night, compared to 2016, when eventual nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The results of Monday night’s caucuses still have not been released due to an error with voting technology. (RELATED: Could It Be A Bernie Sanders Landslide In Iowa? And Who Might Have To Drop Out?)
“Maybe I’ll be the only person to say this today. The Iowa Caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism,” Maxwell said. “91% of the voters in Iowa are white. The reason why you see a drop in turnout, I’m just speculating here, it could be perhaps that white children are not in the cages.”
Maxwell also claimed that white voters in Iowa lacked the “sense of urgency” that minorities in the state have. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)
WATCH:
“They feel a sense of urgency because their kids are being put in cages,” Maxwell said. “So, if you have 91% white electorate, that sense of urgency may not be reflected in the turnout numbers. ”
“I’m not saying that’s the reason for this. It could be a factor,” she concluded.