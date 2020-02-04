Nancy Pelosi Breaks Protocol With State Of The Union Introduction

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dissed President Donald Trump when she introduced him at the start of Tuesday’s 2020 State of the Union (SOTU) – shortly after Trump snubbed her handshake attempt.

Trump made headlines Tuesday when he declined to shake Pelosi’s (D, CA) hand at the start of his SOTU address. Moments later, Pelosi appeared to get even with her untraditional introduction of Trump to members of Congress.

The introduction was short and cut out the part where the House Speaker traditionally says he or she has “the high privilege and distinct honor” of presenting the president.

“Members of Congress, the President of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Traditionally, the House Speaker introduces the president by saying “Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States,” CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted.

This break from tradition is reportedly a violation of protocol, according to conservative pundit Ann Coulter. (RELATED: Meet President Donald Trump’s Special Guests For The 2020 State Of The Union)

At the end of the speech, Pelosi took another hit at the president when she appeared to tear up his 2020 SOTU speech. The fireworks between the two come one day ahead of Trump’s expected acquittal in Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial.