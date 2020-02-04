Nancy Pelosi Ripped For Tearing Up Speech Copy As Soon As Trump Concludes

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union as he wrapped up the speech Tuesday night, drawing a boatload of criticism from the other side of the aisle.

The tension was palpable from the night’s beginning as Trump declined to shake the House Speaker’s hand after handing her a copy of the speech. Fox News reported on air that the two had not spoken since the president called her a “third grade politician” during an October meeting at the White House.

Pelosi’s reaction drew plenty of criticism. Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that Pelosi had “embarrassed herself.” (RELATED: Watch Rush Limbaugh React When Melania Trump Presents Him With Medal Of Freedom In SOTU Surprise)

The Speaker embarrassed herself by ripping up her paper copy of the speech in dramatic fashion. So pathetic. #SOTU2020 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 5, 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the action “petty,” and House GOP Whip Steve Scalise called it a “new low.”

How petty of Pelosi. Ripping up a piece of paper doesn’t change the facts that were written on it—Americans are winning, in spite of the do-nothing Democrats. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2020

???? NEW LOW FOR NANCY PELOSI: She ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU speech for the cameras on national TV. This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided THAT was worth literally tearing apart. Absolutely disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/Cp0tg3AE1W — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 5, 2020

Pelosi received plenty more criticism on Twitter:

CLASSLESS MOVE, Speaker Nancy Pelosi RIPS up President Trump’s State of the Union Speech!! That’s US history she just ripped up!!#SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/9ta6uoa2M2 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi rips up President Trump’s speech… this is all they have… Tantrums. pic.twitter.com/gi3JP8lVWp — Carpe Donktum???? (@CarpeDonktum) February 5, 2020

Pelosi rips up Pres. Trump’s speech. How utterly disrespectful & immature.pic.twitter.com/dtRkGo41ir — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 5, 2020

The Democrats’ 3 plus year temper tantrum was on full display tonight. Unhinged: Nancy Pelosi rips the State of the Union speech transcript. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/594nUA9vjp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is so enraged that she cannot contain her hate That's how good Trump's speech was https://t.co/nGZC6fEuEA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020

After the House delivered two articles of impeachment to the Senate, the upper chamber is poised to acquit the president this week.