Nancy Pelosi Ripped For Tearing Up Speech Copy As Soon As Trump Concludes

Scott Morefield Reporter
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union as he wrapped up the speech Tuesday night, drawing a boatload of criticism from the other side of the aisle.

The tension was palpable from the night’s beginning as Trump declined to shake the House Speaker’s hand after handing her a copy of the speech. Fox News reported on air that the two had not spoken since the president called her a “third grade politician” during an October meeting at the White House.

US Vice President Mike Pence claps as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appears to rip a copy of US President Donald Trumps speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelosi’s reaction drew plenty of criticism. Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that Pelosi had “embarrassed herself.” (RELATED: Watch Rush Limbaugh React When Melania Trump Presents Him With Medal Of Freedom In SOTU Surprise)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the action “petty,” and House GOP Whip Steve Scalise called it a “new low.”

Pelosi received plenty more criticism on Twitter:

After the House delivered two articles of impeachment to the Senate, the upper chamber is poised to acquit the president this week.